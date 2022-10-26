Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ram Setu box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 15.25 crore, becomes his biggest opener of 2022

Ram Setu, the most recent movie from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, did well at the box office on Day 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Ram Setu box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 15.25 crore, becomes his biggest opener of 2022
Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Ram Setu, the most recent movie from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, did well at the box office on Day 1. The movie, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, made Rs. 15.25 crore on its opening day. 

Confirming the same Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ram Setu, the most recent movie from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, did well at the box office on Day 1. The movie, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, made Rs. 15.25 crore on its opening day.” 

Akshay Kumar now has his largest opening of 2022 thanks to Ram Setu. For the actor, who hasn't had a great year with most of his films flopping at the box office, including Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Samrat Prithviraj, this is a major relief. 

Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the film. 

Also read: Ram Setu Twitter review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar starrer 'best Diwali gift'

The Akshay Kumar starrer has clashed with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles. 

Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role of an atheist archaeologist turned believer Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, the action-adventure film Ram Setu was released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. Apart from the Khiladi star, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.