Ram Setu box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 15.25 crore, becomes his biggest opener of 2022

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Ram Setu, the most recent movie from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, did well at the box office on Day 1. The movie, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, made Rs. 15.25 crore on its opening day.

Akshay Kumar now has his largest opening of 2022 thanks to Ram Setu. For the actor, who hasn't had a great year with most of his films flopping at the box office, including Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Samrat Prithviraj, this is a major relief.

Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the film.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has clashed with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role of an atheist archaeologist turned believer Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, the action-adventure film Ram Setu was released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. Apart from the Khiladi star, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar.