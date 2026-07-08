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Ram Mandir donation theft: Anupam Kher wants accused to be punished, says 'Sanatan should not be blamed' | Viral video

Talking about the Ram Temple donation theft case, Anupam Kher said, "If there is a theft in the house, they don't put a chain around the house. What happened was wrong. Those who have done this, they should definitely be caught. But there should be no blame on Sanatan or Ramji."

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Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Ram Mandir donation theft: Anupam Kher wants accused to be punished, says 'Sanatan should not be blamed' | Viral video
Anupam Kher on Ram Mandir donation theft
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram Mandir, saying those responsible must be identified and punished. He also stressed that the incident should not diminish the temple's sanctity and Sanatan should not be blamed for the same. The 71-year-old was interacting with the reporters in Ayodhya before beginning the shoot of his upcoming film, Shri Ram Bhoomi. "Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, begins shooting today in Ayodhya. How can any new work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman? That is why I have come here to seek their blessings and to pray for the health, peace, and happiness of everyone," Kher said.

Talking about the ongoing controversy, The Kashmir Files actor added, "If there is a theft in the house, they don't put a chain around the house. What happened was wrong; it shouldn’t have happened. But Sanatan and Ramji are from the Dwapar Yuga, from the Yugo Yuga. We should take this as an incident. Those who have done this, they should definitely be caught. But there should be no blame on Sanatan or Ramji."

What is Ram Mandir donation theft case?

Several donors and individuals have claimed that costly articles, including a gold Ramcharitmanas, silver bricks and other precious gifts, were missing or had not been properly acknowledged from the Ram Mandir, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an SIT to probe the allegations. 

Eight accused were subsequently arrested, and police said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash, besides some foreign currency, has been recovered so far from six of them. Amid mounting scrutiny, the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra. It appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary at a Trust meeting. 

READ | IFFM 2026 full list of nominations: Saiyaara earns most nods; Aamir, Ranveer, Rishab to compete for Best Actor

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