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'Ram ke Naam pe Dhoka': Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir donation theft, mocks their Lok Sabha loss: 'Ayodhya did not vote for bigots'

Prakash Raj made a snarky remark on Narendra Modi's governance and on the Ram Mandir donation case. Surprisingly, it has left the netizens divided.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Ram ke Naam pe Dhoka': Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir donation theft, mocks their Lok Sabha loss: 'Ayodhya did not vote for bigots'
Prakash Raj, Ram Mandir Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Actor Prakash Raj commented on the Ram Mandir donation case, holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance accountable. On X, the Tere Ishk Mein actor reshared the video of Rajiv Ranjan, making explosive claims in the alleged theft and misappropriation of cash and valuables contributed by devotees to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As per Rajiv, the revelation about donation theft is just a mere speck. The actual fraud and theft that have been happening in Ayodhya since 2020 will turn out to be taller than any mountain.

Prakash Raj lambasts Modi Sarkar 

Prakash Raj retweeted the video with the quote that says, "Ram ke Naam pe Dhoka.. “Gobi hai tho Pumpkin hai ”...is this the reason Ayodhya did not vote for the bigots' party  #justasking." For the unversed, during the Lok Sabha election, the BJP lost the Faizabad constituency, which includes Ayodhya, to the Samajwadi Party. Raj mocked the BJP and, in a way, linked their defeat with this scam, hinting that the people of Faizabad are well aware of the BJP's intentions. 

Prakash's tweet, netizens attack!

Moments after Prakash Raj tweets, keyboard warriors of Modi stood against the actor and started slamming him for putting across his thoughts. A netizen wrote, "They said you insulted Rama in an interview. Which is carefully edited just to show you are bad. Now, the very people who believe, worship, and think Rama is a god are stealing from the holy place where they claim Rama was born. That holy, pavitra bhoomi witnessed it." Another netizen wrote, "Prakash, we understand your pain. The entire Hindu community is not responsible for what happened to you in your childhood. Whatever bad happened to you was done by a particular person, not by the Hindu society...Ishu ke Naam pe Dhoka..“Rice bag hai tho Prakash hai." 

Also read: R Madhavan has '0% spine, 100% bootlicking', netizens slam for saying PM Narendra Modi 'sirf desh ke baare mein sochte hai': Viral video\

However, surprisingly, a few comments also came in his support. An internet user wrote, "Honest question. If the governance doesn't match the rhetoric, people will vote with their wallets and their ballots. Simple as that." Another internet user wrote, "From na khaunga na khane dunga to Ram mandir ko bhi lootunga, we are truly living in amritkaal.

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