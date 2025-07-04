Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...

Talking about his physical transformation, Ram Kapoor said, "My doctor told me that I’m working so much and I’m so unhealthy, I could have a diabetic stroke. That’s how unhealthy I was. I had to do a transformation, otherwise I would not have long to live."

Ram Kapoor has acted in popular films and shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Udaan, Student of the Year, and Agent Vinod among others. Talking to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Ram recently talked about his drastic wieight transformation and also revealed that he was once told by his doctor that he could die soon due to a diabetic stroke.

The Jubilee actor said, "When I was shooting Neeyat in Scotland, I was at my worst. I was taking insulin shots thrice a day, before every meal. I was 140 kgs, and my sugar was at ridiculous heights. My doctor told me that I’m working so much and I’m so unhealthy, I could have a diabetic stroke. That’s how unhealthy I was. I had to do a transformation, otherwise I would not have long to live."

He added that he promised his son that he would start his weight loss journey when he was 50. "When I started this journey, I said that I want to reach the peak of health. I want to be the best that I can be. I’m still a work in progress. I want to set the best example for my son. If I want him to be healthy, I have to be healthy", Ram added.

The actor concluded that he would have also taken Ozempic or Monjaro for his weight loss if his doctor told him to do so as he shared, "A doctor told me that I would have to start Ozempic or Monjaro because of the bad shape I was in. I would’ve had a diabetic stroke otherwise. If I had not gotten fit, I would have 100% taken it, because I trust my doctor. He looks after my entire family, he’s a friend. He said, 'You have two options, you either change yourself, or tu mar jayega (you will die)'."

