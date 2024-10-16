Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma recently shared a picture of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and commented on his physical appearance.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma has been targeting Lawrence Bishnoi after the gangster claimed responsibility for killing NCP leader Baba Siddique. The filmmaker has earlier said that Bishnoi is a potent mixture of a “Hindu don with a vigilante mindset in a tone of Bhindranwale and a bhakt”. Most recently, the filmmaker stated that he knows no single film star who can beat the gangster in good looks. Further, he wished for the superstar Salman Khan to emerge as the ‘biggest superhero’ by countering threats from the gangster.

Sharing Bishnoi’s picture, RGV wrote, “If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER, no filmmaker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN...But here, I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B.(sic).” Soon after the netizens flooded his comment section with suggestions. “Casting Salman Khan as a Lawrence will be the biggest irony,” wrote a user. Another user commented, “Go ahead and make a movie on B!” “Forget acting; this guy's got the looks to make a heist movie just about him—'Ocean's Eleven' and a half!” said a netizen.

In another tweet, RGV urged Salman to counter Bishnoi to save himself from being tagged a coward. “I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise , it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR ..S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B,” he added. Bishnoi’s beef with Salman dates back to the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The gangster has been issuing murder threats to the superstar over the case ever since. It is believed that Siddique's ties to Salman led to his murder as a Bishnoi gang member claimed on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Siddique was shot dead by three men who came out of a vehicle. Mumbai Police has arrested two accused—Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19. The third accused and fourth accused are identified as Shiv Kumar Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar as per reports.