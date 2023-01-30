Ram Gopal Varma thinks SRK-starrer Pathaan earning Rs 500 crore 'is not a big deal,' says 'if unknown guy named Yash...'

Ram Gopal Varma-Pathaan

Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and said that it's not a big deal for Khan to pull such huge numbers. Siddharth Anand's directorial has broken multiple records, and it is expected to gross the Rs 500 crore mark on Sunday.

However, when RGV was asked by Connect Dil Se to share his views about the success of Pathaan, he said, "See if an unknown guy called Yash can do Rs 500 crores business (with KGF Chapter 2), (then) Shah Rukh Khan doing 500-crore business is not a big deal." Varma further added that he thought Bollywood would take time to recalibrate, and analyse why South-dubbed films are doing so well. RGV said, Commenting about the future of stardom, the director added, "Shah Rukh is a much bigger name than Yash. But if Yash can also do that business. If Kantara can become a big hit, or a Pushpa- where nobody in Hindi knows (Allu) Arjun. So, I doubt the stardom will be the sameas before." He supported his views by highlighting that in 2022, the biggest of stars failed to give success at the box office.

The Sarkar director earlier tweeted about the success of SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, RGV tweeted, "Theatre collections will never be great again in times of OTT. SRK is a fading star. Bollywood can never make a COMMERCIAL BLOCKBUSTER like the south masala directors. It will take years to break the day 1 collections of KGF 2. ALL above MYTHS broken by PATHAN."

Here's RGV's tweet on Pathaan

1.

Theatre collections will never be great again in times of OTT

2.

SRK is a fading star

3.

Bollywood can never make a COMMERCIAL BLOCKBUSTER like the south masala directors

4.

It will take years to break the day 1 collections of KGF 2



ALL above MYTHS broken by PATHAN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2023

Ramu also shared his two cents on the famous SRK-Salman action scene in Pathan and said that he was not impressed with it. "That kind of synchronised fighting, two stars getting up at the same time, and hitting one punch at a time, that style doesn't impress me." Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Pathaan released in cinemas on January 25,