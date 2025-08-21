Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

"It is common sense that in any emergency - fire, flood, riots, etc; you first deal with the immediate dangers. But here, when the stray dogs teeth are on the throats of children, you dog lovers want to hold TED talks on kindness and compassion", wrote Ram Gopal Varma.

Ever since the Supreme Court's verdict to put all the stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region into shelters, many Bollywood celebs including John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others have condemned the decision, saying that this is not the correct way to tackle the situation. However, Ram Gopal Varma has been supporting the decision since it was announced. On Thursday, August 21, the Satya director once again penned a note on his X (formerly Twitter) account, in which he shared why the Supreme Court's decision is extremely necessary considering the stray dog menace.

The Rangeela director wrote, "To all those DUMB DOG LOVERS out there, who think I am a DOG HATER, I say this...Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that you can’t see children being bitten, mauled and killed on CCTV videos all over the place? Can’t you f…ing read the official reports on exploding rabies cases?".

"It is common sense that in any emergency—fire, flood, riots etc you first deal with the immediate dangers , before holding debates on the root causes and long term solutions. But here, when the stray dogs teeth are on the throats of children, you dog lovers want to hold TED talks on kindness and compassion. The Supreme Court order is not some abstract policy note , but it is a blunt acknowledgment that the stray dog menace has gone extremely too far and human lives have to be saved on a priority level", he further added.





Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma's last release was the 2024 Telugu political thriller film Vyuham, based around the untimely death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He is now working on his Bollywood comeback with his upcoming film Police Station Mein Bhoot, which will star Manoj Bajpayee.

