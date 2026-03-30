Ram Gopal Varma slams Bollywood's 'loud silence' over Dhurandhar 2 success: 'They are paralysed by its sheer brilliance'

Ram Gopal Varma advised colleagues in the film industry to treat Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a benchmark in filmmaking, warning that failure to adapt could leave them "buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19, 2026 cinema."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sharply criticised the Hindi film industry's muted response to the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling the silence "shocking" and warning peers to take note or risk irrelevance. Ranveer Singh-starrer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a box-office juggernaut, grossing Rs 1365 crore worldwide and is still running to packed theatres. Despite its unprecedented run, Varma questioned why the industry has not more vocally acknowledged the film's achievement.

Taking to X on Sunday, Varma described the film's impact in dramatic terms. "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED an ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry," he wrote. He went on to speculate whether the lack of response stems from denial, disbelief, or an inability to match the film's scale and execution.

Varma further criticised what he suggested could be a tendency within the industry to dismiss the film's success. The filmmaker wrote, "I don't know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2's devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they're huddled in denial, whispering to each other, 'It's just propaganda...it will go away soon,' so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film's sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they've been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"

He further questioned whether insiders are downplaying it as temporary or avoiding engagement altogether. Calling such an approach "unwise and foolish," he compared the film to a "dinosaur" that cannot be ignored, highlighting its overwhelming box office performance and cultural impact. "But isn't it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet, how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away," the Satya director added

In a strongly worded conclusion, Varma urged filmmakers and industry professionals to study the film closely. He advised colleagues to treat Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a benchmark in filmmaking, warning that failure to adapt could leave them "buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19, 2026 cinema." "My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like a ultra fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre March 19th 2026 cinema", the director concluded.

Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in the leading roles, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first part Dhurandhar and become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

READ | Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, earns Rs 1365 crore