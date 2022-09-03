Ram Gopal Varma says Vivek Agnihotri is an 'unknown director', calls The Kashmir Files 'slowest film ever made'

File Photo

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma gave his thoughts on recent movies including KGF - Chapter 2, and The Kashmir Files, becoming blockbusters.

About The Kashmir Files, he said, “The Kashmir Files is no less. It’s made by an unknown director whom Bollywood never took seriously. Anupam Kher was the most known actor in the film. Yet, it ended up making Rs. 250 crores domestically.”

He added, “(Producer) Madhu Mantena is my nephew. He saw the film on the fourth day and told me that he found it fantastic. He also said, ‘No wonder it’s such a big hit’. I asked him, ‘If you had seen this film a week or two before release, would you have bought the theatrical rights even for Rs. 10 crores?’. He said, ‘No’. When the numbers are there, you have no choice but to acknowledge it.”

Ram Gopal Varma told Bollywood Hungama, “The Kashmir Files was the slowest film ever made. It goes against whatever we, as filmmakers, learnt what not to be made. There’s no screenplay, no first or second act, no interval and no climax. And people are going gaga over it! I don’t think that in the last 20 years, anybody would have seen a film more seriously than they saw The Kashmir Files.”

The Satya director opened up on how The Kashmir Files and KGF Chapter 2 are two mega-blockbusters of the year, and they both are distinctively different from each other. RGV said, "Two films that have f**ked up everything are KGF - Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. They are the opposite ends of the spectrum."

Varma further added that 'nobody in Bollywood liked' Yash's film, and yet went on to become such a huge hit. "The scary part of KGF – Chapter 2 is that nobody in Bollywood liked it. When a film you didn’t like does such numbers, you’ll be confused and you don’t know what to do." RGV supported his claim by sharing a conversation he had with another director