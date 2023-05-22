Ram Gopal Varma says The Kerala Story 'will haunt' every corporate house in Bollywood: 'Difficult to copy truth'

Ram Gopal Varma-The Kerala Story/File photos

Despite being mired in controversies since its teaser release last year, The Kerala Story continues its dream run at the box office crossing Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office on Monday. The gross worldwide collection for the Adah Sharma-starrer is Rs 242.30 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

The Kerala Story's mammoth success has surprised everyone including the cinephiles, the production companies, and even the trade pundits. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma penned a series of tweets on Sunday, May 21, saying that the Sudipto Sen directorial shows the 'dead face of mainstream Bollywood.

"We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED. That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory", the Satya director wrote in his first tweet.

Calling the controversial film The Kerala Story 'a beautiful ghostly mirror', the National Film Award-winning director added, "The #KeralaStory is like a BEAUTIFUL GHOSTLY MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its UGLINESS."

In his third tweet, he wrote, "The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in BOLLYWOOD forever". Finally, Varma wrote, "It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s EASY to copy a LIE but very DIFFICULT to copy TRUTH."

We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED..That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

The #KeralaStory is like a BEAUTIFUL GHOSTLY MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its UGLINESS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in BOLLYWOOD forever — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s EASY to copy a LIE but very DIFFICULT to copy TRUTH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. The film has been called a 'propaganda piece' by the opposition parties over its questionable claims that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam in recent years.



READ | DNA Verified: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee act in The Kerala Story, marry Shanawaz Shaikh post film? Here's the truth