Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a blockbuster comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. The movie broke several box office records and became one of the highest grosser of the year. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped praise on the movie and said that the movie 'put a brake' on South wave.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma praised Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and said, “One thing Pathaan did was to put a brake on this whole South wave. There was this perception that there was more acceptance for South films and that no Bollywood film is going to work anymore. This was when Kantara, RRR, and KGF - Chapter 2 were doing wonders at the box office. Pathaan stopped that myth as a blockbuster was delivered by a Hindi film star, Hindi director, and Hindi producer.”

Ram Gopal Varma was recently in the news as his film Satya starring Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar J.D. Chakravarthy recently completed 25 years. The filmmaker is popularly known for directing films like Sarkar, Darna Zarori Hai, Company, and more.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham ruled at the box office and collected Rs 1050.05 crore worldwide. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller was released on January 25 and gathered a positive response from the audience worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The action-thriller also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Vijay will also have a cameo in the film which is set to release on September 7. The actor also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December this year.

