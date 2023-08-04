Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

Benefits of vajrasana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan 'put a break' on South wave.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a blockbuster comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. The movie broke several box office records and became one of the highest grosser of the year. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped praise on the movie and said that the movie 'put a brake' on South wave.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma praised Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and said, “One thing Pathaan did was to put a brake on this whole South wave. There was this perception that there was more acceptance for South films and that no Bollywood film is going to work anymore. This was when Kantara, RRR, and KGF - Chapter 2 were doing wonders at the box office. Pathaan stopped that myth as a blockbuster was delivered by a Hindi film star, Hindi director, and Hindi producer.” 

Ram Gopal Varma was recently in the news as his film Satya starring Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar J.D. Chakravarthy recently completed 25 years. The filmmaker is popularly known for directing films like Sarkar, Darna Zarori Hai, Company, and more.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham ruled at the box office and collected Rs 1050.05 crore worldwide. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller was released on January 25 and gathered a positive response from the audience worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The action-thriller also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Vijay will also have a cameo in the film which is set to release on September 7. The actor also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December this year.

Read Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's unseen photo crashes internet, fans call them 'Simba and Mufasa'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Once one of India’s richest actresses, this superstar was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without money

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE