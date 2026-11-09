Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'

Ram Gopal Varma watched Ramayana Part One, and he went gaga over the vision of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra. He dropped long tweet in the support of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, hitting back at their haters.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has got the Ramayana fever. He watched Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer in cinema, and he's been going gaga ever since. Whenever RGV watches a film, if he likes it, he will drop 8-10 tweets praising different aspects of the film and how it has impacted him or will change Indian cinema. Amid the Ramayana's monstrous run, the Sarkar director decided to experience it firsthand. RGV stated that Ramayana has taken Bollywood beyond Hollywood. He even slammed the haters and naysayers who are hell-bent on spreading negativity about the film. However, their attempts are in vain, as the public has given their verdict loud and clear.

RGV says Ramayana is beyond Hollywood

In his first tweet, Varma wrote, "Just came out of #Ramayana … A BIG SALUTE to @malhotra_namit (Namit Malhotra) for taking BOLLYWOOD beyond HOLLYWOOD." Namit replied to him, "Ramu, there’s so much filmmaking one has studied from you in my early days, like many others. Thanks so much for this. Your expression and appreciation mean a lot."

Here's the tweet

The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power . The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it. You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita’s abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts. @AnupamPkher in Jatayu’s interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDE November 9, 2026

Ramu hits back at the haters of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

In another tweet, he dropped a long tweet, praising the film and how humanised Nitesh Tiwari adapted the Indian epic. RGV wrote, "The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force. The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power. The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences."

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He further slammed the negativity and haters of Ramayana. Varma said, "All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER."