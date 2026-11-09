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Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'

Ram Gopal Varma watched Ramayana Part One, and he went gaga over the vision of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra. He dropped long tweet in the support of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, hitting back at their haters.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 10:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ram Gopal Varma says Ramayana takes 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood', snaps at Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's haters, calls them 'barking dogs'
Ram Gopal Varma, poster of Ramayana (Image source: Twitter, file photo)
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has got the Ramayana fever. He watched Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer in cinema, and he's been going gaga ever since. Whenever RGV watches a film, if he likes it, he will drop 8-10 tweets praising different aspects of the film and how it has impacted him or will change Indian cinema. Amid the Ramayana's monstrous run, the Sarkar director decided to experience it firsthand. RGV stated that Ramayana has taken Bollywood beyond Hollywood. He even slammed the haters and naysayers who are hell-bent on spreading negativity about the film. However, their attempts are in vain, as the public has given their verdict loud and clear. 

RGV says Ramayana is beyond Hollywood

In his first tweet, Varma wrote, "Just came out of #Ramayana … A BIG SALUTE to @malhotra_namit (Namit Malhotra) for taking BOLLYWOOD beyond HOLLYWOOD." Namit replied to him, "Ramu, there’s so much filmmaking one has studied from you in my early days, like many others. Thanks so much for this. Your expression and appreciation mean a lot."

Here's the tweet

Ramu hits back at the haters of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

In another tweet, he dropped a long tweet, praising the film and how humanised Nitesh Tiwari adapted the Indian epic. RGV wrote, "The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force. The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power. The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences."

Also read: Not Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, but Ranbir Kapoor creates HISTORY with THIS record in Bollywood

 

He further slammed the negativity and haters of Ramayana. Varma said, "All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER."

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