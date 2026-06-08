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Ram Gopal Varma says he is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares Inde Navarrette with Urmila Matondkar in his film Kaun

Ram Gopal Varma said that one of the most remarkable aspects of Curry Barker, Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston's Obsession is that it has achieved massive success without relying on major stars, extravagant locations, lavish production design, international shoots, or high-profile technical crew.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 11:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ram Gopal Varma says he is 'obsessed' with Obsession, compares Inde Navarrette with Urmila Matondkar in his film Kaun
Ram Gopal Varma, Inde Navarrette in Obsession, Urmila Matondkar in Kaun
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has showered praise on the supernatural horror film Obsession, saying the movie has challenged the long-held belief in the film industry that only big-budget, star-driven spectacles can attract audiences to theatres. While sharing his admiration for the film, Varma also reflected on how it reminded him of a memorable moment from his own 1999 psychological thriller Kaun, starring Urmila Matondkar. Varma drew a comparison between the two films and wrote, "I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION." 

The Satya director further expressed his appreciation for the film in another post, stating that he had become "obsessed" with Obsession and that the film had altered prevailing perceptions within the industry regarding theatrical success. Praising the impact of the film, Varma wrote, "Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION. Till even a few weeks before, the whole industry believed that only Big-budget, massive budgeted, VFX spectacle films would pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON." 

According to Varma, one of the most remarkable aspects of the film is that it has achieved massive success without relying on major stars, extravagant locations, lavish production design, international shoots, or high-profile technical crew as he added, "No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION DESIGN No FOREIGN SHOOTS No TOP TECHNICIANS and contrary to it's reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it's easy to see, it's pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it's entirely shot in exactly 3 locations (two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car AND interior of a small store)."

Varma also praised the film's visual storytelling and directorial approach. Sharing what stood out to him, he wrote, "The director's style is visually simplistic but very unique (I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots, which strangely enhances the mood). He further highlighted the editing style and sound design employed in the film and its role in building suspense and emotional intensity. "He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as a psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki's face in interval shot). These kinds of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character's perspective with no escape," he added.

"His cutting on sharp sound effects (a door slam, a sudden laugh, a heartbeat) to create rhythmic punctuation is awe inspiring. Barker’s editing philosophy seems to be: 'Make the audience feel what the character feels,  which is being unstable.' He throws out traditional editing rules (smooth continuity, clear emotional beats) in favor of something extremely anarchic  The result is a film that feels unpredictable and alive, like the editing itself is also a part of the horror. He mostly used single source lighting and lit up spaces rather than individual shots very much like David fincher but much more effectively. More than the 179 million dollars collection so far with a less than 1 million dollar budget, what needs to be even more studied are the path breaking edit and sound design techniques not to forget CHARACTER DESIGN", Varma concluded.

Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki. The supernatural horror film follows a man whose desire to win the affection of his longtime crush triggers a chain of disturbing and unsettling events. The film was released in India on May 29 and has since drawn attention for its unconventional storytelling and minimalist filmmaking approach. Made on a micro-budget of roughly $750,000, the Curry Barker directorial has shattered industry records and grossed $225 million globally. 

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