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Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is 'horror' for pan-India filmmakers, indirectly mocks Baahubali, Prabhas, Yash: 'Even GOD can’t save their SPIRITS'

After calling Dhurandhar 2 100 times better than Sholay, Ram Gopal Varma has now called Ranveer Singh-starrer a horror for pan-India filmmakers. He indirectly took jibes at recent blockbusters and superstars, hailing from the South.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is 'horror' for pan-India filmmakers, indirectly mocks Baahubali, Prabhas, Yash: 'Even GOD can’t save their SPIRITS'
Dhurandhar, Baahubali, KGF
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Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has arrived, and it has broken every possible record. Going by the monstrous run, Ram Gopal Varma predicted that every pan-India filmmaker will fear Aditya Dhar and his latest film. In just one day, Dhurandhar 2 has earned more than Rs 100 crore in India and over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The earth-shattering opening of Dhurandhar has certainly shocked haters, naysayers, and even the film fraternity, who considered Bollywood inferior. During the Pushpa 2 release, South producer Naga Vamsi said Mumbai had a sleepless night as Allu Arjun's film opened to more than 70 crore in Hindi. However, now every such arrogant filmmaker will be in shock to see the numbers of Dhurandhar 2, and that's what Ram Gopal Varma conveyed. 

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes biggest Hindi film in 113 years, mints Rs 236 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 will be a horror for pan-India filmmakers 

On X, Ramu, who has been a constant supporter of Aditya Dhar's and his vision, right from Dhurandhar Part One, has again gone gaga over D2, and said, "The Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA, which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath." 

Ramu took a subtle dig at Baahubali, KGF

The Sarkar director further mentioned filmmakers who fool the audience by showing their larger-than-life heroes getting unhurt in a superficial manner. Without naming anyone, he cited the example of Baahubali 2's climax, where Prabhas leads groups flying in the air by getting catapulted from a coconut tree, and landing on Bhalladeva's fort like a rubber ball. "#Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where physics is a joke, and gravity is non-existent. The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls."

Here's snap of Ram Gopal Varma's tweet

RGV-1

RGV also mocked Yash, Prabhas? 

He further mocked Prabhas and Yash, but without naming them, by saying, "In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh killed all those heroes  who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music." 

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

'Even God can't save them': Ram Gopal Varma

The Satya director predicted that filmmakers who were still relying on over-the-top cinema would have to go back to the drawing board and rework, as Dhurandhar 2 will haunt them. "If the makers of those kind of films, which are already under production, or about to start shooting, don’t go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching #Dhurandhar2 multiple times, even GOD can’t save their SPRITS."

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