Ram Gopal Varma watches Satluj, calls Diljit Dosanjh's film 'deep wound that will never heal', netizens get confused: 'Aapne pirated copy dekhi?'

Ram Gopal Varma joined the bandwagon of supporting Diljit Dosanjh's hard-hitting drama Satluj. However, netizens are puzzled as he dropped his thoughts after the film was officially pulled down from OTT.

As India is discussing the ban on Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma joined the bandwagon, expressing his support for Honey Trehan's directorial. Ramu saw the film, and he took his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter), emphasising that if someone is trying to hide the truth, it will be heard more. Known for his long tweets in support of his recent favourites, the Sarkar director penned a lengthy note in favour of Satluj, comparing it to a deep wound that is incurable.

Ram Gopal Varma on Satluj

On July 7, Ramu wrote on X, "Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism.. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience." He praised Arjun Rampal for adding layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic. He further praised director Honey Trehan for not sensationalising the horror, but "unfolds the film like a slow-burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation." He concluded, "SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated, and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film." He appealed to all the powers, "Please don’t do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KALRA (sic)."

Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film , but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history

This is cinema used as confrontation , where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism.. His only weapons… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2026

Why netizens are puzzled with Ramu's tweet

Satluj has been banned from the OTT platform Z5. So how did Ramu watch the film? A majority of netizens asked this question to the director, and assumed that, like several other cinephiles, he has also seen the pirated version of the film. A netizen asked, "Are you watching the pirated version?? Because it was pulled out yesterday from OTT, so how did you watch it today?" Another netizen wrote, "Random ranting by a person who knows nothing about the events and the fact that no one can justify killings by terrorists in the name of creative liberty." One of the netizens wrote, "It's a one-sided story that does not account for acts perpetrated by terrorists. Art here has been strategically used when Punjab elections are near and when Western countries are looking to fan khalistani trouble again." On Monday evening, the OTT platform confirmed that they're trying their best to bring the movie back to the platform, but also requested viewers not to support piracy.

Also read: Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know