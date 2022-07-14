Ram Gopal Varma reveals he wanted to kiss Bruce Lee, says 'I'm not gay but...'

File Photo

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma talked about the late Bruce Lee. The renowned actor and martial artist was mentioned by the director as someone he would like to kiss for 'his very existence.' The director, also known as RGV, declared that he admired Bruce Lee's "personality, his screen presence, and his eyes." Ram Gopal Varma has been actively advertising his upcoming movie Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, which title is a clear allusion to Bruce Lee's 1973 blockbuster Enter the Dragon.

Pooja Bhalekar, Abhimanyu Singh, and Rajpal Yadav are among the cast members of RGV's upcoming movie, which is set for release on July 15. Bruce Lee has been mentioned by the filmmaker in interviews for the movie. In a recent interview, RGV commended Bruce Lee and noted that he was ‘remarkably different.’ The director made it clear that Bruce Lee was the ‘only guy’ he wanted to kiss even though he was ‘not gay.’

“I am not gay, but he (Bruce Lee) was the only guy I wanted to kiss. I would like to kiss him for his very existence…There is something remarkably different about Brue Lee which can't be just his speed, it can't be just his power.” Ram Gopal Varma told Etimes.



In another recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about his obsession with Bruce Lee and said, "I have had a huge obsession with Bruce Lee. I saw Enter The Dragon in my college days. I always wanted to make a martial arts film, particularly his style of fighting. The idea kept coming and going," he told Firstpost.

"I tried to find an actress, but I couldn't find. Someone brought Pooja Bhalekar to my notice. I was told that she was a taekwondo champion. Then I contacted her. She came along with her father and gave me a demonstration. The moment I saw it, I realised that I had found the actress of my film," Ram Gopal Varma said.