Ram Gopal Varma licks actress Ashu Reddy's toes, video goes viral

Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, is in news for his latest tweet in which he can be seen sitting on the floor and caressing the actress Ashu Reddy’s feet. He shared a photo from an interview with the actress and later he even posted the full video on his YouTube channel.

On December 6, RGV posted a pic on Twitter in which he could be seen kissing the feet of actress Ashu Reddy. The tweet read ‘Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY. Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm.’ Ram Gopal Varma then posted the full video where he was being interviewed by the actress for his upcoming directional ‘DANGEROUS’.

The bold interview hosted by Bigg Boss beauty, went viral in which RGV could be sitting on the floor while the actress sat on the sofa. The veteran director revealed that he was sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated and the video shows the director not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also sucked her toes with her permission.

Netizens called him ’ distasteful’ and ‘disgusting’ for going to any lengths to promote his movie. For the unversed, the Dangerous directed by Ram Gopal Varma will have Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The movie is based on homosexuality and the leads will be playing the role of lesbians. RGV’s directional will showcase how the lesbian couple fights society to lead a happy married life. The movie is all set to go on floors on December 9.

Other than giving some of the hit movies to the cinema, he was recently involved in a controversial tweet when he involved himself in the Shraddha Walkar murder case and said, "Instead of resting in PEACE, she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 pieces."

In another tweet, the director tweeted, "Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victims spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful."