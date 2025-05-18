Ram Gopal Varma went gaga about Tom Cruise's latest actioner, band he went on slam Indian filmmakers. However, the netizens made him taste his own medicine.

Tom Cruise's latest actioner, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, has left the moviegoers stunned across the world, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The Satya director has watched the latest Mission: Impossible instalment, and shared his thoughts on X. Appreciating a film is fine, but RGV went on to slam Indian filmmakers, claiming that they're assuming the audience to be dumb, and not giving them something on the lines of these visual spectacles.

On X, he wrote, "The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning." The Sarkar director criticised Indian filmmakers, and without naming any film, he claimed that such storytellers are insulting the intelligence of the audience. He wrote, "On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like ____________"

Here's the tweet

The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning

On the contrary we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 18, 2025

The Company director's tweet didn't go down well with netizens, and they started trolling him, counting his epic duds, including RGV Ki Aag, Department, etc. A netizen wrote, "Department, Bhoot returns, Sarkar 3, D company, Agyat, etc." Another netizen wrote, "We Indians have the habit of downgrading our things and hyping average stuff coming from the International market." One of the netizens wrote, "AAG. Oscar level tha, sir. The whole indian cinema is indebted to you." An internet user wrote, "Making films like ... all your films for the past 25 years."

A majority of netizens have given it back to RGV, recalling his past embarrassments. However, there were a few who went on to name KGF, Pushpa, and even Badass Ravikumar. On the work front, RGV has taken a long break from directing films, and he's in the headlines for his questionable behaviour and statements.

