Ram Gopal Varma has most bizarre reaction to Kantara Chapter 1, calls Rishab Shetty 'cinema f***r': 'You F***D all of us'

Ram Gopal Varma is in awe of Rishab Shetty and his latest film, Kantara Chapter One. However, his way of expressing will surely leave you stunned.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 10:07 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ram Gopal Varma has most bizarre reaction to Kantara Chapter 1, calls Rishab Shetty 'cinema f***r': 'You F***D all of us'
A still from Kantara Chapter One, Ram Gopal Varma
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was once known for his clutter-breaking films. Nowadays, he's known for his bizarre statements made on social media. Recently, the Satya director watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend: Chapter One (also known as Kantara prequel, or Kantara Chapter One), and he went gaga over Rishab's vision. The Sarkar director took his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter) and declared that all Indian filmmakers should be 'ASHAMED' of the 'unimaginable effort' Shetty put into this film. 

Known for his exaggerated views, he wrote. "Kantara is fantastic .. All FILM MAKERS  in INDIA should feel ASHAMED after seeing the UNIMAGINABLE EFFORT @Shetty_Rishab and his team put in the BGM, SOUND DESIGN, CINEMATOGRAPHY, PRODUCTION DESIGN and VFX...Forgetting the CONTENT, which is a BONUS, their EFFORT alone deserves #kantarachaoter1 to be a BLOCKBUSTER and HEY @Shetty_Rishab, I can’t decide whether you are a GREATER DIRECTOR or a GREATER ACTOR."

RGV calls Rishb Shetty a 'cinema fu***r'

Soon after RGV's tweet, Rishab replied to him and expressed gratitude for his kind words. He wrote, "I am just a Cinema Lover, Sir.  Thank you so much for all the love & support, sir." After reading Rishab's reply, Company director hits back again with something that he even the Kannada star didn't expect. RGV wrote, "To be frank, you are not a cinema LOVER but u are a cinema F****R sir,  because you F****D all of us FILM MAKERS in teaching all of us how to make CINEMA."

Here's the reply 

RGV-2

About Kantara Chapter One box office collection

Released on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, Kantara Chapter One opened on a bumper note, collecting Rs 61 crores from all languages (Kannada- Rs 19.6 crore; Telugu- Rs 13 crore, Hindi- Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil- Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam- Rs 5.25 crore). On the second day, the film suffered an expected minor drop, collecting Rs 46 crores from all languages (Kannada- Rs 13.50 crore; Telugu- Rs 12 crore, Hindi- Rs 12 crore, Tamil- Rs 4.50 crore, and Malayalam- Rs 4 crore). In two days, Kantara earned Rs 110 crores domestically, and the movie is expected to rake in huge numbers over the weekend.

