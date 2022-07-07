Ram Gopal Varma discloses he had to sell his office due to Covid-19 pandemic

Ram Gopal Varma/File photo

Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy promoting his upcoming directorial Ladki, a martial arts film starring Pooja Bhalekar and scheduled to release on July 15. In a recent interview, the director revealed that he had to sell his Mumbai office due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to IndianExpress.com, Ram Gopal Varma, or as he is fondly called RGV in Bollywood, said, "I had to sell the office because of the pandemic. I am basically from Hyderabad and my family lives there. So when there were lockdowns, I shifted to Goa and that’s where my office is.”

Varma's office was named Company, after his own 2002 hit gangster film starring Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Seema Biswas, and Antara Mali, among others. It was located in the same neighbourhood as Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Eros International.



Talking about why the filmmaker hasn't made many Hindi films in the recent past, he added that he is not just a Hindi director and had made two Telugu films recently. He said to the same portal, "I make films both in Telugu and Hindi. I was making this martial arts film for a while, I also made two Telugu films. I am not only a Hindi film director. During this time, a lot of films by a lot of people have not done well. It is not just about my films, but no one targets others. My job is to make films to the best of my ability. Whether the film does well or not is not in my hands. What will work is what will interest the people."

Meanwhile, coming to Ladki, the martial arts film is an Indo-Chinese co-production and will be released on 40,000 screens in China. The film will be screened in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.