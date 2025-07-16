Ram Gopal Varma breaks his silence on criticism, says I feel nothing anymore: 'I've stopped...'

Ram Gopal Varma strongly supports OTT platforms, calling them a filmmaker’s best friend.

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for cult classics like Rangeela, Satya, Company, and Bhoot, says he no longer lets reviews, positive or negative, affect him.

His recent Telugu film Saaree, which is now streaming on Lionsgate Play, received mixed responses from critics. But for RGV, that’s just part of the job. While speaking to Free Press Journal, he said, “I think, especially because I've been for a long time, I have stopped feeling bad or good about anything. I have realised it's a part of being in the industry."

A Film Born From Real-Life Obsessions

Saaree is rooted in the dark side of social media connections. RGV says he was inspired by true incidents he kept hearing about, where virtual friendships turned dangerously obsessive. “They start getting into some kind of relationships, maybe only friendly, but sometimes it just keeps getting out of hand... Soon, sometimes it becomes an obsession that leads to dangerous consequences.”

He also recalled a real case from South India where a man became violent after falling for a girl he met online.

The Meaning Behind the Title 'Saaree'

The title of the film carries symbolic weight. “When this stalker sees this girl, she is in a saree. For some time, he didn't know her name, so he kept referring to her as the girl in the saree,” RGV explains. He adds, “Saree is a traditional attire... In that context, the saree is the most unprovocative attire, if you look at it. But despite that, this happened to her.”

Why He Still Chooses Newcomers

Despite having worked with big names, RGV often chooses fresh faces depending on the story. “My point has always been that casting should be dependent upon the kind of subject matter you're doing,” he says. “Right now, I am doing a horror-comedy with Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh.”

OTT Platforms Are a Game Changer

RGV strongly supports OTT platforms, calling them a filmmaker’s best friend. “It's a great opportunity for any filmmaker, not only me. OTT platforms are the biggest advantage for both filmmakers and audiences.” About Aamir Khan delaying Sitaare Zameen Par’s OTT release, he says, “It depends on the size of the film, the budget, and also the person who's making it… We’ll have to wait and watch.”

No Sarkar 4, But Gangster Stories Will Return

While RGV has no plans for Sarkar 4, he’s not done with the gangster world. “I think the three Sarkars are enough... But I definitely would like to visit the gangster genre once again,” he concludes.