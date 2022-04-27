Ram Gopal Varma blasts Bollywood for remaking South films, talks about success of KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa

Ram Gopal Varma/File photo

Ram Gopal Varma, known for never shying away from expressing his views, took to his Twitter on Tuesday, April 26, and in a series of tweets, attacked Bollywood for remaking South films after Jersey's failure and commended Telugu and Kannada cinema for giving out blockbusters like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2.

In his first tweet, he wrote, "The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals, if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes".

The director mentioned in his next tweet how releasing the dubbed version of Nani's Jersey might have been more profitable to the producers. "If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enoromous money ,time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes", his tweet read.

Varma continued, "After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes".

"Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes", read his next tweet.

The filmmaker even gave out the moral of the story as he wrote, "Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes".

In his last tweet, Varma remarked that the Telugu and Kannada cinema have 'infected Hindi films like a Covid virus' as he wrote, "TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE".

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma has helmed critically acclaimed films like Satya and Company at the start of his career before making severely panned movies like Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Department.