Ram Charan, Vijay heap praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Riteish Deshmukh calls it 'beyond blockbuster'

The theatrical trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has hit the nation like a storm. SRKians and cinemagoers are in awe of Siddharth Anand's directorial. In four hours, the trailer has clocked 3.6 million views, and it's going viral like anything.

The trailer of Pathaan has left several Bollywood and South cinema stars awestruck, and they shared their views about it. RRR star Ram Charan proudly launched the Telugu version of the trailer, and wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."

Even Thalapathy Vijay heaped praise on Pathaan. He launched the Tamil version of the film on his Twitter, and wrote, "Wishing

@iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan."

Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh, who's basking on the success of his recent blockbuster Ved, called Pathaan as the next big thing from Bollywood, and even called it 'beyond blockbuster.' On his, Twitter Riteish wrote, "If there is a word Beyond Blockbuster- I would like to use it for #Pathaan - this is simply incredible and breathtaking. Congratulations @iamsrk Bhai, @TheJohnAbraham, @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been in the making for over a year. It features John Abraham as the antagonist alongside Deepika Padukone and a rumoured cameo by Salman Khan. The trailer begins with a mass entry of John Abraham, the villain, who is revealed to be the head of Outfit X, a private terror group, who work for hire and not based on any ideology. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are introduced as Indian intelligence officers and John's character threatens that Outfit X's next big attack is on India. Thus ends the 'vanvaas' of Pathaan. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

