Ram Charan says he 'will be sleeping with' Golden Globes trophy, actor's reply at red carpet wins fans over

Ram Charan- MM Keeravani wins Golden Globes Award

Team RRR, director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR have made India proud by bagging the Golden Globes trophy. MM Keeravani-composed Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song, and it's a great achievement for the Indian film industry.

The epic actioner went on to become a blockbuster in India, and it even impressed the overseas masses. Several videos of people dancing to Naatu Naatu in the cinema hall certify the fact that SS Rajamouli's latest directorial is a global blockbuster. Before the team RRR attended the main ceremony, they posed and interacted with the international media. A video of Ram Charan interacting with a reporter is going viral, as he pre-visioned the iconic victory, and what will he do after winning the trophy.

Here's the video

When the reporter asked Ram what will he do if RRR managed to win a trophy, he said, "I will ask my director to leave it (trophy) in my house for a couple of days, and probably he won't get it back (laughed)." When further probed about holding on to the trophy for a while, Ram added, "Absolutely I will be sleeping with it."

Naatu Naatu was a rage in India, and now it has also swept the international jury and audiences in awe, that's the reason why Naatu Naatu beat other nominations and won the Best Original Song trophy. In a video shared by RRR's official page, we can see director Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheering loud and clapping after the presenter announced Naatu Naatu as the winner of Best Original Song. Music director MM Keeravani went ahead on the stage to receive the trophy. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022, and it went on to earn more than 1,100 crores at the Indian box office. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.