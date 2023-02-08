Search icon
Ram Charan's wife Upasana apologises to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, know why

Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared the photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani' photo and apologised to them for not attending the wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Ram Charan's wife Upasana apologises to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, know why
Credit: Upasana-Kiara/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on February 7, got married to each other in a private wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. Celebs took to social media and congratulated the couple. RRR actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also poured wishes.

Upasana shared the photo of Sidharth and Kiara and apologised to them for not attending the wedding. Dropping the photo, she wrote, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you.” For the unversed, Kiara and Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen space in the film RC15.

On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiaran dropped their wedding photos and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai, we seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” e Bollywood couple looked exquisite in their traditional attires and jewellery, designed by the Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The details of their wedding outfits and jewellery were later shared by the Manish Malhotra brand pages on Instagram called manishmalhotraworld and manishmalhotravows. Along with sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, the post had an elaborate caption: "We believe in the magic of fairytales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra."

"Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds", the caption decoded Kiara's look.

The post further shared details on Sidharth's wedding look, "Our handsome #ManishMalhotraGroom Sidharth opts for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. The #ManishMalhotraGroom completes his look with our handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look."

READ | 'Humari permanent booking ho gayi hai': See Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Shershaah-inspired wedding announcement

