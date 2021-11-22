Rakulpreet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding plans revealed, actor says THIS

Through a special birthday wish on her social media, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she is dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. In a recent news interview with HT, she was asked about her wedding plans. In response, the star announced publicly that if and when this happens, she will disclose it just like any other piece of information. She is, however, concentrating on her career right now because that is why she is in the profession.

Rakulpreet Singh, who is known for keeping her personal life discreet, told the news site that nothing unpleasant she hears affects her. She made an exception on social media to discuss her connection with Jackky because she thought it was amazing and wanted to share it.

“A celebrity’s life is always under scrutiny, and that is the flip side of being a public figure.”

On the other hand, the performer appears unconcerned with the background noise. She claims to do her work in front of the camera and to have a personal space away from it. Rakul will next be seen in Jackky's upcoming film, which will also star Akshay Kumar. She will also appear in Junglee Pictures' 'Doctor G,' in which she will star with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

Rakul Preet said, “I’m quite fortunate to be living my ideal life,” she adds, adding, “I wouldn’t hesitate to state that I dream much greater and that my dreams will never come to an end.” I’m incredibly self-centered when it comes to the outstanding job; I yearn for it. This is only the start. “There’s a lot more I want to do, a lot more I want to try with and achieve,”