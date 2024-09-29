Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

A video has gone viral in which Rakul can be seen walking away immediately after being asked about Vashu Bhagnani.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh attended the IIFA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi but faced an uncomfortable moment when the media asked about her father-in-law, film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and the controversy regarding unpaid cast and crew.

A video has gone viral in which Rakul can be seen walking away immediately after being asked about Vashu Bhagnani. While she initially answered other questions, her expression changed when asked about him, and she simply said, "Sorry," and walked off.

Watch viral video

Meanwhile, the legal troubles of Pooja Entertainment are getting more complicated. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has expressed hope for a good outcome in his case against Netflix. Vashu Bhagnani, said, "I have always believed in doing what's right, and have worked hard to keep my commitments. I trust that the truth will come out and hope for a fair resolution. For decades, we have been dedicated to making films with passion, and I stand by that commitment. I am positive the authorities will help clarify, resolve and bring justice in this matter".

Recently, senior executives from Netflix were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (EOW) regarding the case, but they did not attend. This absence led authorities to express that the streaming giant has not been very cooperative during the investigation.

Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, who is handling the case, had earlier said, "This Rs. 47.37 crores is what Netflix owes Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they didn't appear. The Bhagnanis came to us in April, gave their statements, and handed over documents. Netflix asked for time but never showed up. They keep sending lower-level staff, but it's Monica Shergill (Content Head, Netflix India) who should be appearing."

In April this year, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint, saying Netflix along with two companies Los Gatos Production Services India and Zoo Digital India, interfered with three of his films, 'Hero No 1' (still being filmed), 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and said that Netflix owes them money.

Pooja Entertainment has been involved in two separate cases, one where he has levelled allegations against Netflix, and other in which the production house has filed a complaint against director Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed their 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', a commercial disaster.

Earlier this month, Ali had alleged that the production house has not paid his fees of Rs 7.30 crore. In their counter allegation, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali for allegedly syphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

However, soon after the news of the production house filing a case against Ali came out, the crew members of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' rallied behind Ali Abbas Zafar and accused Pooja Entertainment of being in the wrong.

Several crew members of the film took to their Instagram handles and shared how they weren't paid during the course of the project. Earlier this year, there was a massive uproar against Pooja Entertainment for non-payment of dues towards the lower rung of its crew members.

