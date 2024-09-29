Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

Benjamin Netanyahu issues big warning to 'Ayatollah's regime' after Nasrallah killing, says, 'nowhere in Iran...'

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker's educational qualification

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

A video has gone viral in which Rakul can be seen walking away immediately after being asked about Vashu Bhagnani.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch
Rakul Preet Singh (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Rakul Preet Singh attended the IIFA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi but faced an uncomfortable moment when the media asked about her father-in-law, film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and the controversy regarding unpaid cast and crew.

A video has gone viral in which Rakul can be seen walking away immediately after being asked about Vashu Bhagnani. While she initially answered other questions, her expression changed when asked about him, and she simply said, "Sorry," and walked off.

Watch viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Showsha (@showsha_)

Meanwhile, the legal troubles of Pooja Entertainment are getting more complicated. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has expressed hope for a good outcome in his case against Netflix. Vashu Bhagnani, said, "I have always believed in doing what's right, and have worked hard to keep my commitments. I trust that the truth will come out and hope for a fair resolution. For decades, we have been dedicated to making films with passion, and I stand by that commitment. I am positive the authorities will help clarify, resolve and bring justice in this matter".

Recently, senior executives from Netflix were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (EOW) regarding the case, but they did not attend. This absence led authorities to express that the streaming giant has not been very cooperative during the investigation.

Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, who is handling the case, had earlier said, "This Rs. 47.37 crores is what Netflix owes Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they didn't appear. The Bhagnanis came to us in April, gave their statements, and handed over documents. Netflix asked for time but never showed up. They keep sending lower-level staff, but it's Monica Shergill (Content Head, Netflix India) who should be appearing."

In April this year, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint, saying Netflix along with two companies Los Gatos Production Services India and Zoo Digital India, interfered with three of his films, 'Hero No 1' (still being filmed), 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and said that Netflix owes them money.

Pooja Entertainment has been involved in two separate cases, one where he has levelled allegations against Netflix, and other in which the production house has filed a complaint against director Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed their 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', a commercial disaster.

Earlier this month, Ali had alleged that the production house has not paid his fees of Rs 7.30 crore. In their counter allegation, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali for allegedly syphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. 

However, soon after the news of the production house filing a case against Ali came out, the crew members of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' rallied behind Ali Abbas Zafar and accused Pooja Entertainment of being in the wrong.

Several crew members of the film took to their Instagram handles and shared how they weren't paid during the course of the project. Earlier this year, there was a massive uproar against Pooja Entertainment for non-payment of dues towards the lower rung of its crew members.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement