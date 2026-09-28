Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani in major trouble: Income Tax raid at multiple locations related to Bollywood celebs

The Income Tax Department has conducted searches at 12 Mumbai locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios over suspected financial irregularities involving alleged overseas transactions connected to film projects.

The Income Tax Department has launched search operations at 12 locations in Mumbai linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani, and film production and distribution company Panorama Studios. The searches were carried out by the Mumbai Income Tax Department on Monday, September 28.

According to an India Today report, the searches are linked to suspected financial irregularities involving alleged transactions in which money was sent outside India in connection with film projects. Multiple premises associated with the film personalities and companies are reportedly being searched as part of the operation.

The exact nature of the alleged transactions, the amount involved and the identities of the parties linked to them have not been disclosed so far.

Rakul Preet Singh is married to producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani, the son of Vashu Bhagnani. The Bhagnani family has been associated with Pooja Entertainment, which has backed several Hindi films over the years.

Panorama Studios, meanwhile, is owned by producer Kumar Mangat and is one of the prominent production and distribution companies in the Hindi film industry. The company is currently gearing up for the release of its upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2.

The Income Tax Department has not yet publicly revealed the findings of the searches or confirmed whether any tax violations have been established. The operation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.

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