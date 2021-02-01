Rakul Preet Singh to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G'

In December 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana announced his forthcoming film titled Doctor G. The film is being helmed by debutante Anubhuti Kashyap. Now, the makers have announced the female lead of Doctor G and it's none other than Rakul Preet Singh. With this film, both Ayushmann and Rakul will be sharing the screen space for the first time. In the film which is a campus comedy-drama both the actors will be seen playing the role of doctors.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, the actress will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann’s senior in the film.

In a statement, Rakul said, "I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many first's in this film for me starting with my co-star Ayushmann and I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and the director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film."

While earlier Ayushmann had said, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

Doctor G is produced by Junglee Pictures.