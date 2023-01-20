Headlines

Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Chhatriwali leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas starrer Chhatriwali released today - January 20, 2023, on Zee5. The film highlights the importance of sex education and the taboos related to it. Many social media users shared their reaction to the film on Twitter, and they called it an entertaining watch. 

However, we have a piece of bad news for fans as within hours of its release Chhatriwali became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Reports state that the film has been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others.

READ | Chhatriwali Twitter review: Netizens praise Rakul Preet Singh's acting, balance of social message and entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas starrer Chhatriwali leaked online in full HD 

Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas starrer Chhatriwali leaked hours after its release and some people are looking to download the film from several torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

All about Chhatriwali 

Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, is a social comedy that was released today. Directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, the film is a slice-of-life entertainer with a focus on sex education and promoting condom usage.

Apart from the Yaariyan actress, the upcoming film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Rakesh Bedi, and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal roles. 

READ | Amavasya January 2023: Know tithi, significance of Magha Amavasya tomorrow

Other films that have leaked online 

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

