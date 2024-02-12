Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on this date; couple's wedding invite goes viral

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's invitation card unveils their cute hashtag.

After dating for a long time, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to marry in a few days. While preparations for their wedding in Goa are underway, their wedding invite is going viral on social media.

The beautiful invitation card has two inlays, for the first one the couple has given a theme of blue and white which gives cozy vibes, and also unveiled the cute hashtag ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. The second page unveils the date of their pheras, which is February 21. Earlier Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani planned to tie the knot in a foreign country, however, they changed their plans and are now set to tie the knot in Goa in an intimate ceremony that will be attended by close friends and family.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jackky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."

Talking about the importance of the right partner, Rakul told Cosmopolitan, “The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate.”