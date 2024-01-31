Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed that Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple originally planned a destination wedding overseas and made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India.

The love story between Rakul and Jackky blossomed, leading to this joyous moment of matrimony. From their initial encounters to the love they share, their journey has captivated fans and set the stage for a heartwarming celebration.

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."

This decision showcases the couple's sense of responsibility as citizens, aligning with the national sentiment and contributing to the collective effort of holding events within the country. As responsible citizens, they are not only celebrating their love but also doing their duty towards the nation.

Hosting the wedding in India aligns with economic goals, providing a boost to the local wedding industry. This choice exemplifies their commitment to supporting the nation's economy and promoting the richness of Indian celebrations.

As we eagerly await more details about this intimate celebration, fans are ready to immerse themselves in the joy of this beautiful union. Stay tuned for more moments that will make Rakul and Jackky's wedding an affair to remember.

