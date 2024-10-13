This actress became an overnight sensation after she made her Bollywood debut in 2014.

Meet the actress who started acting to earn some extra money and quickly became famous. She grew up in a Punjabi family in Delhi and began her career in South Indian films.

We are talking about Rakul Preet Sigh who in 2014 made her Bollywood debut in the hit movie Yaariyan, which made her an overnight star. Since then, she has acted in many romantic comedies with well-known stars like Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Siddharth, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rakul began modeling at 18 while still in college, and her love for acting led her to sign her first film, starting her successful journey in the industry. She comes from a Punjabi family in Delhi, where her father served as an army officer. She attended Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan. After facing long queues for auditions and many rejections, she has made a name for herself in the industry.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Rakul Preet Singh acknowledged that she has lost films due to nepotism. She said "Yes, this happens, and I have lost films, but I am not the kind of person jo bitter hoke beth jaayega [who will sit and sulk]. Maybe those films weren’t meant for me."

Recently, she married producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. The couple had been neighbours and grew closer during the lockdown. Rakul shared that she was nervous when introducing Jackky to her parents but he handled it well. She said, "I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers, he asked the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared."