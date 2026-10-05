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Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on 'false' Income Tax raid reports: 'Paying my due taxes since I was 20'

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 as Shurpanakha. The mythological epic, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, releases in theatres in the first week of November on Diwali.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on 'false' Income Tax raid reports: 'Paying my due taxes since I was 20'
Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
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Rakul Preet Singh has addressed claims linking her name to recent Income Tax raids. According to some online reports, the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at multiple locations reportedly linked to Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai last week. Calling such reports "false" and "malicious", Rakul has clarified that she was not connected to the matter and sought to set the record straight. 

Sharing a note on her Instagram, the De De Pyaar De actress said, "It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years."

The actress further added, “I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle. I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 as Shurpanakha. The mythological epic, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, releases in theatres in the first week of November on Diwali. The second part is slated to have a theatrical release on Diwali 2027.

READ | 'Disgusting, shameless': Jr NTR condemns AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor, warns legal action

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