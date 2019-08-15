Rakshabandhan 2019: Ranveer Singh shares cute throwback photo with sister Ritika Bhavnani, proving he was born rockstar

As Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan comes to an end, Bollywood celebrities cannot stop reliving their precious moments with siblings. While the Kapoor family, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor shared photos from their celebrations, Ranveer Singh shared an unseen throwback photo of him and his sister.

Ranveer, who is extremely close to his sister Ritika Bhavnani, shared an adorable throwback photo with her on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. In the photo, Ritika, dressed in a saree, is ditracted by something, while chubby little Ranveer goes on to prove he is born superstar by looking right into the camera and flashing his adorable, broad smile.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel love you à¤¦à¥€à¤¦à¥€ #happyrakshabandhan @riticulousness."

Ranveer is currently working on Kabir Khan's movie 83, based on the 1983 World Cup win. The actor plays the role of Kapil Dev. Meanwhile his real-life wife Deepika Padukone also plays his better half in the film. Ranveer and Deepika got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, in November. The couple tied the knot in Konkani wedding on November 14 and later wed in Anand Karaj on November 15. Co-incidentally it was on November 15 that their first movie together - Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela released. The two started dating at that time, back in 2013.