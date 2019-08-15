Rakshabandhan 2019: Alia Didi plays elder duties perfectly to Karan Johar's son Yash Johar

This year on August 15, India does not only celebrate Independence Day, but also Raksha Bandhan. Ever brother and sister strengthen their bond today by tying a rakhi on the brother's hand, while the sister receives some amazing gifts.

On this day, Alia Bhatt brought in Raksha Bandhan along with little Yash Johar. Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions shared a photo of her tying the knot to his son Yash. Like always, Yash and his twin sister Roohi were twinning in a red t-shirt. This time they had a customized one which declared them 'brother' and 'sister'.

While Roohi was busy staying distracted, away from Alia and Yash, Aloo, dressed in ethnic white wear paired with jhumki, tied the rakhi to Yash. She also donned a bindi. For the uninitiated, Alia is blessed with a real sister Shaheen Bhatt, step-sister Pooja Bhatt and step-brother Rahul Bhatt.

Here, take a look at the photo:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar produced film Kalank. The movie tanked at the Box Office. The actress however has nothing to worry about since she has four other big-budget films - Sadak 2, RRR, Inshallah and Brahmastra in her kitty. Brahmastra, starring Alia with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by KJo.