Raksha Bandhan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's film is perfect family entertainer

Makers of Raksha Bandhan have released the trailer of Akshay Kumar's film.

On Tuesday, the makers of Raksha Bandhan dropped the most anticipated trailer of Akshay Kumar's film. The trailer depicts the story of a loving brother who has 4 unmarried sisters, the film seems a perfect family entertainer.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Jahan Parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhan trailer is out, watch now." Netizens loved the trailer, one of them wrote, "I am sure this movie will come out good, all the best Akki.' The second person commented, "Trailer looks promising with a good message along with full of emotions. Very nice all the best."

The Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

This is the second time Akshay Kumar will be working with director Anand L Rai after Atrangi Re. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's film to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11

Featuring Akshay and Bhumi in the lead roles the comedy-drama, Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on August 11, 2022, which was initially set for a worldwide cinema release on November 5, 2021, to coincide with Diwali, but it has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused a delay in pre-production and other crucial work.

Raksha Bandhan is going to be Akshay Kumar's third release in the year 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. The point to be noted here is that Akshay Kumar will be clashing with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan at the box office and the fans are going to experience the biggest Bollywood clash of the year.