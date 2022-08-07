Search icon
Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar talks about his bond with sister Alka Bhatia, says 'she is devi for me'

Akshay Kumar's film The film Raksha Bandhan explores the love, bonding and attachment between brother and sisters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan (directed by Anand L Rai), opened up about his bond with his sister Alka Bhatia during a recent film promotional event.

The film Raksha Bandhan explores the love, bonding and attachment between brother and sisters. Akshay during the film's press conference in Gujarat had few words to say when asked by the media about him and Alka."My bond with my sister has been that of love. My sister is not at all scared of me and she`s a very cool-natured person who does not fight at all. There has never been any quarrel among us, even if my temper rises sometimes, she still remains calm," said Akshay.

He added, "Since childhood, my parents have taught me that my sister is not just my sister but a Devi (deity). So, for me, she is a Devi."Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release on August 11. Bhumi was not present at the press conference.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.a

Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar`s sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay will also be seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Selfie along with Emraan Hashmi. . Aanand L Rai's directorial will clash at the box office with another much-awaited film, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Both movies are highly anticipated, and they will arrive in cinemas on August 11. Recently, Akshay Kumar has opened up on clashing with Aamir Khan and shared his views on Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. (With inputs from ANI) 

