Akshay Kumar opens up on making family entertainers, says he won’t make ‘ghinoni’ films

Raksha Bandhan, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai, will debut on August 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

File Photo

Days after his next movie Raksha Bandhan received a rare U certificate, Akshay Kumar reassured fans that they can see his films without any concerns. Raksha Bandhan, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai, will debut on August 11. Akshay said that while he wants to work on a variety of topics, he will make sure that family audiences like his movies.

Akshay told PTI, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don't want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers.” The actor also specifically said that he won't associated with ghinoni (filthy) films.

"I don't want to make a ghinoni (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience," he added.

As per the multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie and touring Dubai, Pune and Indore, the team of 'Raksha Bandhan' including Akshay Kumar, producer Aanand L Rai, and the cast including Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur and Deepika Khanna recently visited Hyderabad. 

Continuing his sweet gesture of gifting something special to his on-screen sisters from each city during movie promotions, this time as the team is in Hyderabad which is also known as the "City of Pearls" Akshay took the sisters to the famous MG market in Hyderabad for pearl shopping and continued the tradition of gifting. During the billing, Aanand suggested Akshay ask for a discount. But Akshay didn't care about the it, and paid for the peals. 

 

 

