Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar buys pearls for on-screen sisters, says 'discount nahi chaiye'

The team of Aanand L Rai's relationship drama 'Raksha Bandhan' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival.

As per the multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie and touring Dubai, Pune and Indore, the team of 'Raksha Bandhan' including Akshay Kumar, producer Aanand L Rai, and the cast including Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur and Deepika Khanna recently visited Hyderabad.

Continuing his sweet gesture of gifting something special to his on-screen sisters from each city during movie promotions, this time as the team is in Hyderabad which is also known as the "City of Pearls" Akshay took the sisters to the famous MG market in Hyderabad for pearl shopping and continued the tradition of gifting. During the billing, Aanand suggested Akshay ask for a discount. But Akshay didn't care about the it, and paid for the peals.

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens hails Akshay's gesture. A user stated, "Sir ne discount nhi pucha (heart emojis)." Another user asserted, "Akshay sir zabaan ke pakke hai." A user asserted, "When akshay say* nahi discount nahi chahiye." A netizen added, "I like the way he said discount nahi chaiye kyuki producers ko bahut lutt liya." Another netizens added, "@akshaykumar he is a real gem. Lots of love to him."

Directed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, the music of 'Raksha Bandhan' has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on 11th August 2022.