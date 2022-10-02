Raksha Bandhan OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's family drama

Raksha Bandhan/File photo

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the family drama Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar was released in the theatres on August 11 and clashed with Aamir Khan and Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Both films received mixed responses from the audience and the critics.

For those who missed watching Raksha Bandhan in the theatres, the film will soon start streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. Released on August 11, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the movie will have its OTT premiere on October 5, coinciding with the festive occasion of Dussehra.

The streaming giant ZEE5 took to its Twitter handle on Saturday, October 1, and made the announcement as it wrote, "Hasi, khushi aur dher saari masti ke liye hojaeye tayyar! Kyunki aa rahi hai #RakshaBandhan only on #ZEE5. #RakshaBandhanOnZEE5" (Get ready for laughter, happiness, and lots of fun! Because #RakshaBandhan is coming only on #ZEE5).

Even though the film might have failed to impress the moviegoers, Akshay Kumar's performance was lauded. The DNA review of Raksha Bandhan stated, "Akshay's heartfelt and earnest performance is the film's biggest strength which tackles the issue of dowry in Indian society. The film doesn't match up to Aanand L. Rai's previous dramas, Raanjhanaa or Tanu Weds Manu Returns, but certainly is a sincere effort."



Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, the Aanand L Rai directorial features Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur playing Akshay's four sisters. Seema Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Manu Rishi Chadha can also be seen in supporting roles.

After his four films namely Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli have come out this year, Akshay will be seen next in the action-adventure drama Ram Setu slated to release on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali.