Raksha Bandhan first day advance booking: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 1 crore at box office

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan starring Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Aanand L Rai, these days. The film will hit the theatres on August 11. The film has already collected Rs 1 crore from advance booking.

The Sacnilk.com report claims that Akshay Kumar starrer, which will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, has collected 1.03 crore including block seats. 7315 tickets have been sold for Hindi film.

While speaking to PTI, referring to Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay stated that box office clashes are inevitable now due to the pandemic. He said, "The box office clashes are going to happen and it is because of COVID-19. There are a lot of films that are already completed but they were not able to come out. Now you cannot avoid it. My hope is that both the movies do well at the box office." Well, this is not the first time for Kumar, his film usually clashes with other biggies like Welcome- Taare Zameen Par, Blue- All The Best, Action Replayy- Golmaal 3, and Gold- Satyameva Jayate. Akshay further asserted his views on Bollywood films and said, "It is not about 'Raksha Bandhan' only, it is about every film. I want each and every film from our industry to work. The film industry requires its films to run so that it can keep on making films, especially big films." This year, Akshay had a dull run at the box office as his Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office. So, Raksha Bandhan will be a crucial film for Kumar as well.

Even Aamir Khan shared his view over the clash of the film and he shared similar thoughts to Kumar. While interacting with media, Aamir said, "I hope both the films do well. I have seen the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and I really liked it. I was asking do we make films that are relevant. Here is a film that is relevant. It is a film of a common man who does have problems of economic issues." Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaption of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

(With inputs from PTI)