Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's film remains week on holiday, collects Rs 34 crore

Raksha Bandhan box office collection: It's a sad fate for Akshay Kumar's starrer family comedy, as the film fails to earn during the extended weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan fails to yield a huge collection in an extended weekend. Despite the national holiday of Independence Day, Aanand L Rai's directorial only earned mere Rs 6 crores. 

Raksha Bandhan was released on Thursday, August 11 with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Sadly, even Aamir's film fails to impress the audience. But as far as collections are concerned, LSC is little ahead than Raksha Bandhan. 

