Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's film remains week on holiday, collects Rs 34 crore

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan fails to yield a huge collection in an extended weekend. Despite the national holiday of Independence Day, Aanand L Rai's directorial only earned mere Rs 6 crores.

Here's the tweet

Terrible weekend at #BoxOffice with #LaalSinghChaddha struggle to collect 7.65 cr & #Rakshabandhan fell to 6.10 cr,that too on national holiday.Tomorrow onwards there will be curtains & neither of film will hit 75 cr lifetime and That’s SHOCKING!No trade expert proved right,NONE! August 15, 2022

Raksha Bandhan was released on Thursday, August 11 with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Sadly, even Aamir's film fails to impress the audience. But as far as collections are concerned, LSC is little ahead than Raksha Bandhan.