Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer mints Rs 28 crore

Raksha Bandhan/File photo

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan was released in theatres on August 11 and clashed with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Both the films have received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics and have also performed poorly at the box office.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Raksha Bandhan earned Rs 7.70 crore on Sunday, August 14, i.e. the fourth day of its release taking the total collections to Rs 28 crore. The report also states that the film has performed well in the centers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and surprisingly it hasn't worked well in Gujarat.

Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to release in theatres this year after the action comedy film Bachchhan Paandey and the historical Samrat Prithviraj. Both the films bombed at the box office, though Akshay's performance is being appreciated in the recent release, unlike the past two films.

The Khiladi Kumar still has two films left to release this year. The first is the action-adventure drama Ram Setu set to released on October 24 on the occasion of Diwali and the other one is the psychological crime thriller Mission Cinderella, which has been renamed Kathputli as per reports. The film will reportedly have a direct digital release on an OTT platform.



Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, apart from Akshay and Bhumi, the film features Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur playing Akshay's four sisters. Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Thapliyal, and Neeraj Sood are also seen in the supporting roles in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Before Raksha Bandhan, Akshay and Aanand L Rai collaborated for the romantic drama Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles with the Bell Bottom star making a special appearance in the A. R. Rahman musical. The film released directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in December last year.