Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 23 crore

Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan is an emotional film that highlights the issue of dowry. It also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna as Akshay's onscreen sisters and Bhumi Pednekar as the superstar's childhood love.

As per sacnilk.com report, the film collected Rs 6.80 crores on day 3. On day one, the film earned 8.20 crore and it collected Rs 6.40 crore on day 2. In three days, the film has collected Rs 23.40 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar discussed his Canadian citizenship in his recent interview. Akshay talked openly about it in a conversation and acknowledged that, despite having Canadian citizenship, he pays taxes in India.

Akshay said in a conversation with Lallantop that he “is an Indian, from India, and will always remain so.” He recalled that he got his Canadian citizenship at a time when his films had stopped working and he was thinking about moving to Canada. “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there,” he said.

Akki told the portal that one of his friends said that if Akshay is unsuccessful in India, he should consider moving to Canada.

Akshay said that one of his friends lived in Canada and suggested that Akshay too should move there if he is not finding success in India. “A lot of people move there for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it,” he said.

Although he has a Canadian passport, Akshay acknowledged that he pays taxes in India. I have a passport, he declared. He said “What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian.”