Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar starrer’s melodious song Dhaago Se Baandhaa will leave you mesmerised

The song Dhaago Se Baandhaa is expected to be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Producer and director Aanand L Rai shared a post on Instagram on Thursday announcing the release of the new song Dhaago Se Baandhaa from his next movie, Raksha Bandhan, which is focused on the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

The song Dhaago Se Baandhaa is expected to be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Lala Kedarnath's relationship with his four sisters is portrayed in the song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets with the lead actress Bhumi Pednekar, director Aanand L Rai and other cast members on his Instagram handle calling the pictures 'special moments of this very special film'.

Captioning the five photos, the Bell Bottom actor wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding (red heart emoji) Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas."

In the first picture, Akshay can be seen hugging Rai and Bhumi with an eye-blink expression. In the second picture, the Raanjhanaa director can be seen giving a warm hug to the Bachchhan Paandey actor while he sits on a chair in a blue-checked shirt. Another picture features Kumar with all the female actors of Raksha Bandhan - Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, and Sadiaa Khateeb.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Slated to release on August 11, 2022, the Aanand L. Rai directorial will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated drama Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aamir, the Advait Chandan-directed film, which is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in prominent roles with Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya making his Bollywood debut.

