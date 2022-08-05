Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar reacts to allegations of not committing to movies, says 'my 8 hours are equal to...'

Akshay Kumar claimed that despite taking the most amount of vacations possible, he still manages to make several movies in a year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar reacts to allegations of not committing to movies, says 'my 8 hours are equal to...'
Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar continues to be one of the busiest actors, with a number of projects in development all year long. And, the actor showed no signs of slowing down. He claimed that despite taking the most amount of vacations possible, he still manages to make several movies in a year when asked about his dedication to the industry.


Talking about his commitment towards films, Akshay told ETimes, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday.”

“Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies,” he reasoned.

For the unversed, Ram Setu will also feature Akshay in addition to Raksha Bandhan. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushratt Bharuccha, he also appears in the film Selfie. On February 24, 2023, it will be released. It is billed as a comedy-drama. He will appear alongside Radhika Madan in the Hindi version of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.