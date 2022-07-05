Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar to join politics? Actor responds

Credit: File photo

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated Bollywood stars, he often gives us fitness goals. His fans want to see him in politics as he is an inspiration for them and they do trust the actor.

Raksha Bandhan star has reacted to the same, he revealed if he will be joining politics or not. Akshay Kumar spoke at the book launch of "Hindujas and Bollywood", held at the Institute of Directors at Pall Mall in central London on Sunday night. Asked about joining politics, the actor said he tries to do his bit through cinema. "Raksha Bandhan", the Aanand L Rai directorial which addresses dowry, was his latest effort.

"I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is 'Raksha Bandhan'," Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, said.

"I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," he added. From "Mother India", "Sangam", "Guide" to "Sholay", Indian industrialists Hinduja Brothers distributed around 1,200 films worldwide, playing a significant role in shaping Hindi cinema.

Read: Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar ‘laidback’, says she plays a 'dual role' with kids

"In all these films we have financed and distributed, we have never lost money because we work hard to earn money," said G P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group of Industries. Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, said the Hinduja family had contributed in bringing people together.

"As we celebrate 75 years of India's independence today, we also celebrate the contributions made by the Indian diaspora," Ahmad, the guest of honour, said.

Noted film producer Vashu Bhagnani and Vijay Goel, chairman of Indo-European Business Forum, music director Anu Malik, Lord Raj Loomba, founder of the NGO Loomba Foundation, and Baroness Sandip Verma also attended the book launch.

Meanwhile, on the talk show The Icons on Tweak India’s YouTube channel, Twinkle Khanna (Akshay's wife) said was heard saying, "When my husband travels, I feel I have to play the dual role and it's not really gender-based like he's the man, I'm the woman but my weakness is that I am an overthinker and he is a laid-back person. I feel that when the kids are there you need a balance of the boat."

(With inputs from PTI)