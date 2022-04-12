Rakhi Sawant starts preparations for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines because of their personal life these days. According to the media reports, they will be getting married this month. Therefore, their fans and celebs from the industry have been wishing them on social media.

Meanwhile, drama queen Rakhi Sawant has started preparations for their wedding. Her videos in which she can be seen talking about the Bollywood couple are going viral on Instagram. In one of the videos, she can be seen grooving to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ song.

WATCH:

Fans have been reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “Shaadi alia ki ho raahi hai ...Ye kuch jyada hi khush ho rahi hai.” The second one mentioned, “Aap kuch bhi krle appko nhi bulayenge o.” The third person wrote, “Ek toh she is calling him RANVEER instead of calling him Ranbir.”

In another video, she can be seen talking about wedding rituals. She can be heard saying that she will hide Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes and will ask in for Rs 1 lakh. One of the social media users wrote, “Inka toh bohi hisaab maan naa maan me tera mehmaan .” Another mentioned, “400 rupiya milega.. kachara seth ka kachara nahi karneka.”

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. The 'Sanju' actor's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple`s speculated wedding.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.