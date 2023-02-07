Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by Mumbai Police after actress alleges domestic abuse

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani in happier times

It seems there is another twist in the tumultuous marriage of actress Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani. On Tuesday, news reports emerged that Adil has been arrested by Mumbai Police. This development took place a day after Rakhi had accused him of swindling her and being responsible for her mother’s death recently. Rakhi eventually confirmed that Adil had been arrested.

Adding to her list of charges against her husband, Rakhi claimed that he beat her and took away her money, after which she filed a police complaint. In an audio statement, Rakhi said, “He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money.”

On Monday night, Rakhi was spotted at the Oshiwara Police Station where she spoke to photographers and had accused Adil of beating her. Breaking down in front of the paparazzi, Rakhi said, “I always used to ask Adil, ‘Why do you beat me so much?’ I told him that I’ll reveal this all to the media. He told me, ‘Who will believe you?’ I have proof against him.” Earlier in the day, Rakhi had blamed Adil for the death of her mother. Rakhi’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away last month after a long battle with cancer.

“Meri maa ko tumne maara hai. Aaj mere maa ka time pe illaj ho gaya hota toh shayad voh nahi marti. (You killed my mother. If she was given treatment on time, she might not have died),” Rakhi told paparazzi on Monday.

It was only last month that Rakhi and Adil surprised everyone when they announced they had been married since last year. The announcement itself was not without drama as well. Rakhi initially confirmed the news only for Adil to deny it. When Rakhi accused him of cheating, Adil also confirmed they were married. However, their marriage has been shaky ever since.